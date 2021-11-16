Analyzing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -64.53% -103.08% -16.58% Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $164.31 million 10.04 -$112.75 million ($1.63) -13.00 Kazia Therapeutics $11.35 million 13.01 -$6.29 million N/A N/A

Kazia Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Kazia Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 5 5 0 2.50 Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.11, suggesting a potential upside of 56.26%. Kazia Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.39%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Douglas M. Fambrough III, Mark A. Behlke, Roberto Guerciolini, James Craig Jenson, and John J. Rossi in October 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

