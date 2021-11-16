Analyzing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Energizer and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.02 billion 0.89 -$93.30 million $2.08 18.90 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 24.20 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -130.62

Byrna Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energizer. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energizer and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Summary

Energizer beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

