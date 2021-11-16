Analyzing Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) & ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Minim and ClearOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 ClearOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 94.26%. Given Minim’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than ClearOne.

Volatility and Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and ClearOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% ClearOne 3.30% 6.40% 5.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of ClearOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minim and ClearOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.41 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -24.67 ClearOne $29.07 million 0.90 $500,000.00 $0.05 27.81

ClearOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ClearOne beats Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

