Analyzing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and AXIS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 95.00 -$1.56 million N/A N/A AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.93 -$120.42 million $4.53 11.77

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AXIS Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81% AXIS Capital 8.00% 5.65% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and AXIS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIS Capital 1 3 0 0 1.75

AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.05%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Till Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Till Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

