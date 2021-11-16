Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires 460 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

OSK opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

