Anderson Hoagland & Co. Acquires Shares of 72,839 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.06.

