Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $4.94 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $118.68 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

