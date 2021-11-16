Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.19 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.