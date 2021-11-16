Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 748 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $62.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

