Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 1,704 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 953,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,530,000 after buying an additional 39,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 360,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,062,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

