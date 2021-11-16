Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Gap Up to $15.34

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.91. Annexon shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The stock has a market cap of $576.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $154,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

