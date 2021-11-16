Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) PT Raised to $74.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $15.94 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

