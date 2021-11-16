Apollon Limassol (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $195,607.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00004876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $727,225.76 and $195,607.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.00496751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

