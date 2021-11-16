AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.52% of AppHarvest worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

APPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

