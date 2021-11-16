Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

