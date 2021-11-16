Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $163,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.13.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.