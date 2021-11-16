Apron Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.79 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Apron Network has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.00214933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010456 BTC.

About Apron Network

APN is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

