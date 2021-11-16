Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

APTV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.76. 3,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,724. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.73.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

