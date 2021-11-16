AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 50.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingClub by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,459 shares of company stock worth $665,309. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LC opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.37 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.65.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

