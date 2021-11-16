AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

