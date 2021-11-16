AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,217 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 163.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

GIII opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

