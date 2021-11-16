AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,598 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Franchise Group worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

