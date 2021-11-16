AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,624 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

