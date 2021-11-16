AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 194,845 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Campbell Soup by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

CPB stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

