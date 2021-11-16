AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 53,873 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,873 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

