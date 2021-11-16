AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. Equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

