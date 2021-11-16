Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

RKDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 428,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

