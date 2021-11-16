Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.
RKDA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 428,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of -0.69. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
