Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $19.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.43 billion and the highest is $21.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $17.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $82.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.59 billion to $84.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.43 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. 1,967,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.