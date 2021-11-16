Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after purchasing an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.35. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

