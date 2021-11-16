Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $97,403.77 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $97,403.77 and $2.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,341.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.61 or 0.07118557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.35 or 0.00403233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.80 or 0.01016927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00085499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.27 or 0.00406372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.45 or 0.00271343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00237191 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

