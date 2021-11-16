Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARKAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

