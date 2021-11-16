Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,266 shares of company stock valued at $36,606,821. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

