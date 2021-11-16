ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Achieves $300.29 Million

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, ASD has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $300.29 million and $2.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00220300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010546 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.