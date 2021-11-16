Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $108.18.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after purchasing an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

