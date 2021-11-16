Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.50

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DGN stock opened at GBX 531.60 ($6.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of £659.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. Asia Dragon Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 471 ($6.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 604 ($7.89).

