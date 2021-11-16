ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,040.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.