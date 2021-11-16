Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

ASMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 28,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

