Astrotech (ASTC) & The Competition Critical Review

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Astrotech to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Astrotech has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Astrotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrotech Competitors 264 1221 1746 52 2.48

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Astrotech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -2,276.35% -28.45% -24.10% Astrotech Competitors -125.65% 13.44% -6.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 -$7.60 million -1.22 Astrotech Competitors $1.12 billion $317.27 million -8.11

Astrotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astrotech peers beat Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

