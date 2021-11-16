Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a PE ratio of 220.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 879,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 105,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

