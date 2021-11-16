ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Acquires C$154,125.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,400.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00.
TSE ACO.X opened at C$41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. ATCO Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
