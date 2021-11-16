ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Acquires C$154,125.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.59. ATCO Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$35.68 and a 52 week high of C$46.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACO.X. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

