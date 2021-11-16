Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 1,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atento has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30.

Get Atento alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.