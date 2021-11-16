ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading Up 7.9%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price was up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 25,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,567,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $10,832,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

