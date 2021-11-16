Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

