Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATOS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,610,310. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 114,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

