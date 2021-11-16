Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Atreca worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atreca by 344.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 461,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

BCEL opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.12.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). Sell-side analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

