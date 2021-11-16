AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,619,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,307,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

