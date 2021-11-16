aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla Acquires 2,500 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 2,500 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIFE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

