Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Critical Comparison

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -62.59% -22.46% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. -11.09% -1.23% -0.84%

52.9% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.92 -$135.72 million ($0.39) -19.92

Augusta Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.44%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

