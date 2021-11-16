Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.46. 86,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,182,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

Specifically, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

