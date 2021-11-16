Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aurora Mobile has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.34. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JG shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

